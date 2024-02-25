Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $761.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $60.46.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.