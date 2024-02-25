Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,916 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point raised Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Centerspace Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CSR opened at $56.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $847.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is 125.32%.

About Centerspace

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.