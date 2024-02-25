Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NX. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 9,889 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $304,185.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,173 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,337. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

