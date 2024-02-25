Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 11,142 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,574,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,043,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,574,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,717 in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Stock Up 4.6 %

SSTK stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.29.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.