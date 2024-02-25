Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 13,146 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,146 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Trading Up 1.4 %

Blackbaud stock opened at $68.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

