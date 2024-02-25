Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 18,285 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,285 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.3% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 763,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 64,602 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 39.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TimkenSteel

In other TimkenSteel news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TimkenSteel news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $238,222.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $40,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,326. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Trading Up 1.1 %

TimkenSteel Profile

Shares of TMST stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

(Free Report)

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.