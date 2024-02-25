Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 19,320 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Azenta were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Azenta by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Azenta by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AZTA. B. Riley raised their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Azenta Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $63.37 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -204.42 and a beta of 1.56.

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

