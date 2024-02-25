Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 20,157 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,157 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Progyny were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 136.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,369 shares of company stock worth $12,052,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY opened at $38.67 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

