Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 21,414 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after acquiring an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avanos Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,387,000 after buying an additional 281,958 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,762,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,614,000 after buying an additional 109,570 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avanos Medical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,329,000 after buying an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

