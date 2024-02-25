Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 23,231 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GO. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $31,919,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $16,272,000.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of GO stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.07.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

