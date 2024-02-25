Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 29,967 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.77% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,130,790.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,697,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,439 shares of company stock worth $5,904,479 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARWR. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

