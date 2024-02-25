Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 51,360 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,360 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

PUMP stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.50 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

