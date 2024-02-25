Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 67,967 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,967 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in TEGNA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,668,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after buying an additional 424,579 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 152.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 537,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 324,724 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 18.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,926,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 294,390 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

TEGNA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TGNA opened at $14.20 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

Insider Transactions at TEGNA

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $1,538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.