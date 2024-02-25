Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -304.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.62. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

