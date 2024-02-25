Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

CVLT stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,156.61 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.58.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

