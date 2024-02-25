Contact Gold (CVE:C) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Contact Gold Corp. (CVE:C – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 587,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 329,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Contact Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

About Contact Gold

Contact Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It principally holds interests in the Green Springs Property that comprises 261 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 18 square kilometers located in White Pine County, Nevada; and the Pony Creek Property, which includes 792 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 82 square kilometers situated in Elko County, Nevada.

