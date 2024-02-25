D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 578,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $175.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock worth $5,495,283,506 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.