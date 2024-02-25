Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $63.74 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

