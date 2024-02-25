DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,167 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Silgan were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 79,551 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the second quarter worth about $2,278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Silgan by 24.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 132,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in shares of Silgan by 20.6% during the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 275,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

View Our Latest Report on Silgan

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.