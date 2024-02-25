Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DELL. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.47.

NYSE:DELL opened at $90.35 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

