Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.