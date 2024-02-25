Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 54,288 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 238.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.54, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $45.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

