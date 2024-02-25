Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 686 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 416.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 30,800.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 73.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 223.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MED. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $114.65. The firm has a market cap of $443.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $191.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

