Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,667 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.93.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.