Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $46,718,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 34.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,158,000 after purchasing an additional 104,537 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 792,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,022,000 after purchasing an additional 103,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Trading Up 0.1 %

Novanta stock opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $452,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,923,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $821,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,272. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

