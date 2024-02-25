Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Burford Capital by 273,700.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth about $115,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.