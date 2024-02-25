Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 147,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENSG opened at $124.25 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.