Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STVN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,534,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,753,000 after buying an additional 746,136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €32.67 ($35.13).

Stevanato Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at €32.17 ($34.59) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.68. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €20.73 ($22.29) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

