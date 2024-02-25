Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.76 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129,336 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 394,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after acquiring an additional 383,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SkyWest by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,318,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 370,107 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SkyWest by 187.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 315,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SkyWest by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,472,000 after buying an additional 306,987 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $61.40.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

