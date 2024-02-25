Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.06 Million Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 138.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 470,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 90.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 124,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59,076 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Qifu Technology by 56.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth about $50,280,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

QFIN stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.63. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.