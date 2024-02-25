Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCY. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the second quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,056,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,306,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCY opened at $10.55 on Friday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

