Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 556,765 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,824,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,765 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in New Gold were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,185,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,157,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,284,920 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 324,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 85,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in New Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 337,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

New Gold Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.48. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

