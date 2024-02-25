Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,032 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -914.16%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.