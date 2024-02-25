Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

