Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,429 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 295.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on REXR. Scotiabank raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $61.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

