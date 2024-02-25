Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,998 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Belden were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

BDC opened at $83.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.06 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.53%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

