Deutsche Bank AG Sells 14,197 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.3 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $111.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

