Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,066 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 184.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE CHT opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.17.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

