Deutsche Bank AG Sells 23,304 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 15.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,304 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CAE by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 915,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after purchasing an additional 859,098 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CAE by 12.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the third quarter valued at $2,944,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 754.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 83,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $19.13 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

