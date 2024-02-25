Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,406,403 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,406,403 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,003,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,783,000 after buying an additional 313,517 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 485.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 178,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 148,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $334,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

