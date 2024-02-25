Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,136 Shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Frontline were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Frontline in the third quarter worth $2,881,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $1,324,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 31.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Frontline from $24.40 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Frontline Stock Performance

FRO stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30. Frontline plc has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

