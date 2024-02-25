Deutsche Bank AG Sells 44,763 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,763 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $909.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.89. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

