Deutsche Bank AG Sells 50,079 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,079 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,258,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 45.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $35.85 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $355.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 70.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.