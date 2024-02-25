Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,774 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

CHCT stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $746.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.38, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 871.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.