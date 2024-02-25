Deutsche Bank AG Sells 91,104 Shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 91,104 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 602.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 744.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 592,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 71.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 498,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 417.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 536,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 432,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 41.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 332,845 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

SK Telecom Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

