Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,493,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,754,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $15,227,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $2,555,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

IPXX stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

