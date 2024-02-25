DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Holdings Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808,258 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of DHT worth $166,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 51.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DHT by 3,696.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DHT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

DHT Trading Down 1.6 %

DHT stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

