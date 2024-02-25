DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT Raised to $10.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

DRH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.61.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,779,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 84,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 151,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 435,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,909 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.