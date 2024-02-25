Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Holdings Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDY opened at $77.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. Analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

