Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,051 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $169,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Duolingo by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Duolingo by 5.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Duolingo by 19.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Duolingo by 24.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Duolingo stock opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.32. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $2,128,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.93, for a total transaction of $1,703,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,974 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,893.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $2,128,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

